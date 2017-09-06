Sequins encouraged at Juan Gabriel-themed fundraiser

Zine Fundraiser

SAN ANTONIO - A fundraiser Thursday will honor the life of beloved Latin pop star, Juan Gabriel.

The event will be held at The Movement Gallery at 1412 East Commerce Street. It celebrates Gabriel’s life through live music, performances, and a screening of his 1990 performance En el Palacio de Bellas Artes.

The performances start at 8:30 p.m. and include drag kings, Pancho Panza and SirGio.

Drinks will be served all night and there is a $3 donation at the door.

All ages are welcome.

The event raises money for San Anto Zine Fest.

