Sen. Cornyn joins President Trump's call for immigration reform

One topic central to President Trump’s State of the Union Address will be immigration.

Texas Senator John Cornyn believes lawmakers will come to an agreement with the deadline looming.

“We've got a lot of hard work to do between now and March 5 but I’m cautiously optimistic,” Sen. Cornyn said.

President Trump's immigration proposal has four big points:

- a citizenship plan for undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children

- emphasis on border security, building a wall, and working to stop drug trade and human trafficking

- putting tighter restrictions on family-based migration

- and a visa lottery that would focus on families and highly skilled immigrants.

Senator Cornyn believes that the 124,000 DACA recipients in Texas should call on their lawmakers to work to get this deal done.

"There is a reasonable deal to be had providing a stable path forward for these young people and providing the border security that the federal government should have been providing all along,” Se. Cornyn said.

The Republican lawmaker met with delegates from "SA to DC" this morning including Mayor Ron Nirenberg. He believes that there's a lot that can be done to improve the lives and businesses of people across South Texas.

"Talking about a direct flight from Washington Reagan to San Antonio, NAFTA, and other issues that are particularly important to him and my old hometown of San Antonio,” Sen. Cornyn said.

© 2018 KENS-TV