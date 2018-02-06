Selena wax figure once again available to see at Fiesta de la Flor

Selena wax figure, courtesy: Madame Tussauds

CORPUS CHRISTI - Selena fans can once again see the famous wax figure designed in her likeness at the Fiesta de la Flor.

In 2016, Madame Tussauds in Hollywood unveiled the wax figure, which bears an impressive resemblance to the Queen of Tejano.

Several months later, the statue was brought to her hometown of Corpus Christi for the 2017 Fiesta de la Flor, the musical festival in her honor.

This year, the statue will be available to see at Fiesta de la Flor, which happens April 13 & 14.

