Selena look-a-like contest at S.A. Zoo for 'Cumbia Night'

Staff , KENS 5:30 PM. CDT August 18, 2017

SAN ANTONIO-- The San Antonio Zoo will be hosting a Selena Look-a-like contest tonight, all part of its Jungle Book Nights.

Attendees can sway to music from a Selena cover band and enjoy Selena impersonator Amanda Solis, a 'Queen of Tejano Look-a-like contest.'

The event will also feature food trucks like Cheesy Janes, Flamingo Reys, and Top Notch Diner. 

Jungle Boogie Nights takes place every Friday night from 6 to 9 p.m. until September 1, according to the Zoo.

Admission is $9 per person unless you have a zoo membership, then it is free.

