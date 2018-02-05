Security guard shoots woman after northeast-side bar fight

Bar fight leads to shooting

SAN ANTONIO - Police say a security guard shot a woman in a car as she was driving towards him at a bar on the northeast side.

Investigators say it all started with a bar fight outside of Bar 23 on Walzem near Austin Highway around 2:20 a.m. Monday morning.

At some point after the fight, police say a woman got in her car and drove toward the security guard, using her car as a weapon.

The security guard then shot at her car, and a bullet hit that woman in the neck. She was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

© 2018 KENS-TV