SAWS warns that citations are in store for water restriction violators

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Water System says they've written more than 500 warnings for people violating water restriction rules. Now, they will begin issuing more citations for people who are disregarding the rules.

Right now, San Antonio is in stage one water restrictions. That means you can water during four-hours windows from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The day you get to water your lawn depends on the last digit of your street address.

SAWS says that the city is not in danger of running out of water. The restrictions are in place to protect the environment.

"We're going to keep that aquifer healthy so that the springs flow and the people downstream from us still have a healthy flow of water for their needs and that the ecosystem stays healthy," said Karen Guz, director of conservation at SAWS.

SAWS added that they have off-duty police officers patrolling the city to look for violators. Those officers can write citations.

The fines start at $130 and can go up if you have multiple offenses.

