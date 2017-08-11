SAWS delivers over 600 water restriction warnings

Homeowners beware, SAWS is on the lookout for those breaking the city's watering rules.

If you don't follow the law, you could end up getting slapped with a citation.

Even after Monday's heavy rain and flash flooding we still remain in Stage One restrictions across San Antonio. But some just aren't following the rules.

"If you are out there and you see a residential or commercial property seeming to be doing something that's not following the rules, tell us, and then we are going to make sure we get word to them," said SAWS Director of Conservation Karen Guz.

That word coming in the form of a warning, and SAWS has already given out over 600.

"It's just letting the homeowner know or a business owner knows that there may be a problem. If an officer catches you're violating the rules that's when you get a citation," Guz said.



Those citations average about $130. The chance of a citation goes down if and when we get out of Stage One.

"This little blip where we've had going to stage one, we are hoping is just that a blip, and we will see the return of rainfall on a more consistent basis as we get into the fall months," said Edwards Aquifer Authority General Manager Roland Ruiz.

The drainage zone of the Edwards Aquifer covers the Hill Country to northern Bexar County. The recharge zone is directly south of that.

San Antonio received between three and five inches of rain with Monday's storm, which did help replenish the aquifer several feet bringing today's number to 660.3 feet. However, we still remain in Stage One restrictions because the 10-day average is what needs to rise above 660 feet to get out of stage one.

But why is the 10-day average used?

"The 10-day average was to mitigate against us having to declare stage one, come out of stage one, go back into stage one," Ruiz said.



Until we go back to year-round-restrictions follow the rules, and keep your water, and your money where it belongs.

