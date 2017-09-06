SAWS crew honored for saving man from burning car

SAN ANTONIO - Two San Antonio Water System employees were honored Wednesday for their heroic efforts after saving a man from a burning car in July.

On July 26, Robert Herrera and Joanna Treviño were heading to an assignment when they noticed a group trying to help a man trapped in his burning vehicle after a crash on Loop 1604 near Bandera Road.

Herrera and Treviño were fortunately driving a truck holding thousands of gallons of water. The two jumped into action and immediately turned on the hose, putting out the fire almost immediately.

“Hearing his cries made us stop,” Herrera said in a news release sent to KENS 5, “They needed water, and we were sitting on about 2,000 gallons of it.”

The man’s life was saved.

Herrera and Treviño were honored by San Antonio City Council on Wednesday evening at Municipal Plaza.

