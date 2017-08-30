S.A's first responders stepping up to help Harvey victims

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio’s first responders are doing their part in supporting departments in areas affected by Harvey’s wrath.

Twenty-five SAPD officers and five supervisors headed to Houston Wednesday morning to help the Houston Police Department ‘with any assistance they may need’.

In a press release sent to KENS 5, SAPD said specific logistics are still up in the air.

The San Antonio Fire Department also sent a special task force to Houston on Monday.

SAFD’s Emergency Medical Services also currently have 16 EMTs in Houston.

Five SAFD firefighters were also sent to Refugio and Victoria.

San Antonio Fire Department helping with #Harvey efforts in Victoria #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/G1CYHs08Oh — James Keith (@James_Keith) August 30, 2017

The Bexar County 2 Fire Department 2 is also stepping up to the plate and are currently planning on sending food and water to several fire stations in the Houston area where they are reportedly running low.

They also have crews deployed in Houston and Port Aransas.

The San Antonio Military community is also hosting a blood drive and barbecue fundraiser on September 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hosted by the San Antonio Young Marines, the fundraiser will collect blood donations for the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center.

The event will take place outside their ‘bloodmobile’ on the city’s west side located at 7230 Northwest Loop 410 San Antonio, Texas 78245.

Stay tuned to the SAPD Facebook page for pictures and updates on the support operation.

