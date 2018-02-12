SAPD speaks out about 3-year-old Mitchell Chang's drowning

Lots of questions remain after a toddler drowned at a north side swimming school over the weekend. The "Love To Swim School" in Stone Oak was closed on Monday.

Eyewitness News reporter Jeremy Baker traveled to that branch of the school to find its doors locked, lights off, and nobody seen through the windows. The school's staff and members still reeling from the tragic death of three-year-old Mitchell Chang.

On the door, however, was the sign announcing date night, where parents were supposed to drop their kids off for a night of swimming, crafts, games, and food, with all children ages three and up welcome. A night that was supposed to give parents a night off, without worry. But that certainly wasn't the case Saturday night.

Officer Carlos Ortiz told us, "Preliminary information tells us that a staff member found the child unresponsive in the deep end of the pool. That staff member was able to pull the child from the pool and start CPR." That CPR proved unsuccessful, as Mitchell was pronounced dead at North Central Baptist Hospital a short time later.



Officer Ortiz also told me that there was video from inside the school, and detectives will be combing through that and speaking with witnesses as this investigation is just beginning.

The medical examiner has ruled the death an accidental drowning, the medical examiner's office announced Monday afternoon.

