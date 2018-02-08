SAPD releases video to find AutoZone robbery suspect

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department needs the public's help in finding a suspect who was caught on camera holding up an AutoZone on the west side earlier this week.

On Monday, February 5, the suspect shot and robbed an employee at the AutoZone in the 7500 block of Marbach Road around 10:15 pm.

Police said the suspect attempted to shoot another employee, but his gun jammed.

SAPD released this surveillance video in effort to get the public's help in finding the suspect.

If you have any information on the suspect's whereabouts, contact San Antonio Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or text your tip to TIP411

