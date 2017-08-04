SAPD officer shot in the line of duty returns home

Good news: A San Antonio police officer shot in the line of duty is back home.

Last Wednesday, Officer Nathan Becerra was shot while responding to a burglary at an apartment complex on Ingram Road.

The four-year veteran of the force was hit twice, once in the stomach and once in the leg.

He is expected to make a full recovery.

An account has been set up to help Officer Becerra and his family at Generations Federal Credit Union. If you’d like to donate, use the account number 1556611.

