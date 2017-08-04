KENS
SAPD officer shot in the line of duty returns home

Officer Nathan Becerra is back home after being shot in the line of duty last week.

August 04, 2017

Good news: A San Antonio police officer shot in the line of duty is back home.

Last Wednesday, Officer Nathan Becerra was shot while responding to a burglary at an apartment complex on Ingram Road.

The four-year veteran of the force was hit twice, once in the stomach and once in the leg.

He is expected to make a full recovery.

An account has been set up to help Officer Becerra and his family at Generations Federal Credit Union. If you’d like to donate, use the account number 1556611.

