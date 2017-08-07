SAPD officer pictured lending an extra hand during floods

SAN ANTONIO - A heartwarming picture of a local police officer putting in an extra hand is making its rounds on social media.

Following a morning of heavy rain and flooding, the officer was pictured unblocking a drainage ditch covered by an overflowing trash can.

The post read that the officer had moved six of the large trash cans that were knocked over nearby.

The picture was posted to District 6 Councilman Greg Brockhouse’s Facebook page.

“These men and women do more than you will ever know to keep us safe. God bless our San Antonio Police Department.” Brockhouse posted with the picture.

