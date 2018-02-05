SAPD investigating bomb threat near airport

San Antonio Police and the bomb squad are responding to a bomb threat call in the area of the airport, police said.

Woody Woodward of the San Antonio Fire Department says 10 units are staged and they are still investigating what is going on. The airport has been evacuated.

The @SATairport has been evacuated and a bomb squad is on scene. @KENS5 pic.twitter.com/f1k5r8qZ9P — Adi Guajardo (@KENS5Adi) February 5, 2018

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.



© 2018 KENS-TV