SAPD investigating bomb threat near airport

KENS 4:40 PM. CST February 05, 2018

San Antonio Police and the bomb squad are responding to a bomb threat call in the area of the airport, police said.

Woody Woodward of the San Antonio Fire Department says 10 units are staged and they are still investigating what is going on. The airport has been evacuated.

 

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available. 
 

