Heroism is seen every day within the San Antonio Police Department, but only once each year are heroes recognized by the department itself. Tuesday, the department held its annual award ceremony.

The highlight of the event was the "Purple Heart," which was awarded to Officer Julio Cavazos and to the family of fallen Officer Miguel Moreno, who was killed during an incident last June. Emotions are still riding high for Officer Cavazos with the memory of the tragic day still lingering.

"It hasn't even been a year yet, so it's still very fresh in his mind, and I know it's difficult for him to deal with, but we still needed to give him the award he so justly deserved," Police Chief William McManus said.

Those were just two of the awards bestowed upon members of the San Antonio Police Department and also citizens wanting to make a positive difference in San Antonio. "We've always said that we do our best work when the community is involved and there are citizens that help us out on our daily routine," Chief McManus said.

Some of the other awards presented at today's ceremony included the Distinguished Service Award, Meritorius Conduct, and Life Saving Award. Chief McManus added, "These are the ones here today that were recognized for their heroism and acts that they did to help people in the community."

Officer Cavazos was also one of five awarded the Medal of Valor. The Officer of the Year award was presented to Officer Nick Stromboe, Detective of the Year to Detective Eugene Valdez, and Sergeant of the Year to Sergeant Daniel Anders

