San Marcos school district may be doing away with homework for elementary students
KVUE got an email from a San Marcos CISD parent who said they heard the district is doing away with homework. They thought the idea was innovative, so KVUE went to the district to ask what's happening.
KVUE 8:59 PM. CDT August 13, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
SAPD arrests husband in Elizabeth Contreras murder case
-
Here's what happens during a solar eclipse
-
Officer hit by drunk driver on I-35
-
Competing groups rally at Travis Park over Confederate monument
-
Congressman Will Hurt holds heated town halls in Castroville and Helotes
-
Fights break out in the street during alt-right protest
-
New video shows scary moments when VIA bus crashes into downtown building
-
Free eclipse glasses at several libraries
-
Deadly downtown crash kills one person
-
Comal drug bust leaves 44 behind bars
More Stories
-
Reports: 17 undocumented immigrants found locked…Aug 13, 2017, 3:52 p.m.
-
One dead in northeast-side shooting, shooter at largeAug 13, 2017, 6:36 p.m.
-
WATCH: Tony Parker talks about recovering from…Aug 13, 2017, 7:25 p.m.