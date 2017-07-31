City to decide on permanent LGBT crosswalk Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio’s City Council will decide on a decorative crosswalk supporting the LGBT community on Wednesday.

The meeting agenda sent to KENS 5 shows Councilmember Roberto Trevino requesting the installation of a permanent rainbow crosswalk on Main Avenue at East Evergreen Avenue.

The crosswalk would be in the heart of the LGBT nightlife scene in San Antonio, commonly known as “The Strip”.

Supporters of the rainbow crosswalk say it will “promote a message of inclusion and tolerance”.

The memorandum cites “safety concerns” for pedestrians, motorists, and bicyclists, stating that the rainbow crosswalk would be a safety hazard.

“All pavement markings installed on City of San Antonio roadways must follow the requirements set forth in the Texas Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices,” the memo reads.

Transportation and Capital Improvements (TCI) of San Antonio said requests for decorative crosswalks have been denied in the past for safety concerns.

Houston was the first city in Texas to get a permanent LGBT-themed crosswalk in June of 2017.

During Pride, San Antonians created a chalk rainbow crosswalk at the same location where the requested permanent one would be.

