San Antonio Symphony to perform music from La La Land

La La Land in concert

SAN ANTONIO - The songs from the hit musical movie, La La Land, comes to life with the San Antonio Symphony on March 2 and 3.

The movie will be screened in its entirety with the live score performed by the San Antonio Symphony.

Combining movies with symphony performances has become a regular feature. Past performances include Harry Potter, Jurassic Park, Back to the Future, Home Alone and many more.

Pirates of the Caribbean will be the next on the agenda. The symphony plans to perform that the weekend of May 11 and 12.

Tickets range from $25 - $65 and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

