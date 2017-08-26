San Antonio Red Cross urgently needs volunteers to help Harvey victims

(Photo: Thinkstock)

With the Texas coast evacuating Hurricane Harvey, Texans can step up and help.

Red Cross

You can volunteer with the Red Cross in San Antonio by attending a volunteer orientation Saturday.

Be trained and get your volunteer assignments at the Volunteer Intake Center. They will start trainings every hour starting at 8:30 a.m.

Volunteer Intake Center

3642 E. Houston St.

San Antonio, TX, 78219

You can also donate money to the Red Cross here.

FAQ: All your Hurricane Harvey questions answered

Salvation Army

You can volunteer with the Salvation Army by emailing candace.torrez@uss.salvationarmy.org.

The Salvation Army San Antonio Area Command says the best way to support their Hurricane Harvey efforts is with a financial donation. They say all money goes directly to the relief efforts. Click here to donate.

MORE: S.A. Salvation Army at full capacity ahead of Hurricane Harvey

Evacuees with pets

If you have room to house livestock during the storm, add your name to this Facebook feed for volunteers.

© 2017 KENS-TV