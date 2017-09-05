Activists gather in San Antonio to fight for DACA program and recipients

SAN ANTONIO - They came to America illegally, most brought by their parents, and now thousands of young people protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program could face deportation to countries many don't know or remember.

The Trump Administration announced that it is doing away with the program known as DACA.

Hispanic leaders from across San Antonio gathered on Tuesday morning to voice their disappointment and their support for the young people who will be affected.

"We're here with you. We've always been there and we'll continue to fight for you. The fight has just begun," said Rosa Rosales with LULAC.

Community leaders are urging the public to contact their congressional representatives. They want Congress to create a permanent solution addressing the status of undocumented young people brought to America by their parents.

DACA offers a reprieve from deportation and the ability to go to school or work in the U.S. legally. An estimated 800,000 DACA recipients are in the U.S., with more than 120,000 in Texas.

It's unclear how many DACA recipients are in San Antonio but Seven Flores, a 23-year-old college graduate, is one of them.

"I wish I could worry about things like paying my taxes, paying my rent, my job, my employers, but instead I have to worry about getting deported every day and being sent to a place I don't know," Flores said.

"If there was ever a gift given to the nation, it would be the gift of these youth that have proven, for the most part, their dedication to this country and their willingness to contribute," said Gabriel Velasquez, executive director of the Avenida Guadalupe Association.

President Trump said that he doesn't want to punish children for the actions of their parents but wants Congress to find a permanent solution that will protect DACA recipients.

So far, no specific timetable has been given.

© 2017 KENS-TV