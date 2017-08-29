San Antonio offers to host Texans opener in Alamodome

SAN ANTONIO - The City of San Antonio has been in communication with the Houston Texans about hosting the team's season opener in the wake of Harvey.

Michael Sawaya, executive director of the city's Convention and Sports Facilities told KENS 5 that the city has notified the Texans and NRG Stadium management that San Antonio could host the team's season opener if they need to relocate on Sunday, September 10.

The Texans are currently scheduled to play the Jacksonville Jaguars in Houston on Sunday, September 10.

