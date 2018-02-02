San Antonio now home to 'healing' salt cave

SAN ANTONIO - Still looking for a unique Valentine's Day gift?
You can experience a salt cave in the spa of Embassy Suites Brooks City-Base.
The alternative spa experience at Puresol Spa is said to help with issues like stress, upper respiratory problems, sinuses, and allergies.
The salt rocks used in the man-made cave were imported from natural salt caves in Poland.
You can sit in the cave for as little as $20 bucks for half an hour.
The staff also offers full-body massages inside the cave.
They also have Valentines Day specials.
KENS 5 checked out the awesome experience.
