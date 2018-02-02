San Antonio now home to 'healing' salt cave

(Photo credit: Puresól Salt Cave Spa)

SAN ANTONIO - Still looking for a unique Valentine's Day gift?

You can experience a salt cave in the spa of Embassy Suites Brooks City-Base.

The alternative spa experience at Puresol Spa is said to help with issues like stress, upper respiratory problems, sinuses, and allergies.

The salt rocks used in the man-made cave were imported from natural salt caves in Poland.

You can sit in the cave for as little as $20 bucks for half an hour.

The staff also offers full-body massages inside the cave.

They also have Valentines Day specials.

KENS 5 checked out the awesome experience.

