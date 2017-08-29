San Antonio nonprofit helping National Guard in Houston

Trinity Oaks, a San Antonio-based nonprofit, helps National Guard rescue and evacuation efforts in the greater Houston area.

KATY, TEXAS - A local nonprofit is doing its part in helping Houston get through Harvey.

Trinity Oaks brought their 'Trinity Oaks' Amphibious Destroyer' vehicle 250 miles to rescue victims trapped in flood waters in west Houston.

The organization usually uses the T.O.A.D in fishing trips for veterans, youth, and the terminally ill.

The organization partnered with the Katy Fire Department and National Guard to rescue those stranded in the flood.

At one point during rescue efforts, the T.O.A.D actually got caught in a rough current and started to flip over. Volunteers were forced to abandon the vehicle and swim to safety.

They were able to find a Nation Guard truck and get back to high grounds.

