S.A. mothers advocate for public breastfeeding

SAN ANTONIO - A group of San Antonio mothers is celebrating "World Breastfeeding Week" by advocating for public breastfeeding.

Claudia Simonis and dozens of other mothers got together Friday to promote awareness for public breastfeeding.

"We need to normalize it," she said. "I think it's important to see breastfeeding everywhere."

The mothers belong to a breastfeeding public support group on Facebook.They travel together to different spots around San Antonio.

This time, they met at the Cibolo Nature Center in Boerne.

"This is the best place to promote public breastfeeding," Breastfeeding advocate Sol Holscher said. "We're in nature and breastfeeding is very natural."

Holscher said she never covers up when she feeds her baby and has yet to experience any negative feedback.

"It seems like the San Antonio community is okay with what I do, whether it's at church or restaurant or a basketball game with my kids," Holscher said.

Holscher and Simonis said mothers should not feel nervous about breastfeeding in public, and for anyone that may not like it, they can look away.

"If you don't like it, don't look," Simonis said, "Don't judge other moms that breastfeed in public."



