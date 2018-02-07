San Antonio man sentenced for series of 2016 bank robberies

File photo (Photo: Getty ThinkStock, Custom)

In San Antonio Wednesday, a federal judge sentenced 31-year-old David Lee Sartin to 121 months in federal prison for his role in five bank robberies and one attempted bank robbery during the summer of 2016.

In addition to the prison term, the judge ordered that Sartin pay $26,204 restitution and be placed on supervised release for a period of five years after completing his prison term.

Sartin robbed five banks and attempted to rob another over a three-week stretch in July and August 2016. The robberies took place in Bulverde, Helotes and San Antonio, and included two days with multiple robbery attempts.

During all of the robberies, Sartin wore an olive green or tan suit, a baseball hat, sunglasses and a unique silicone “old man” mask. FBI agents arrested Sartin as he arrived at his residence following the Amegy Bank of Texas robbery on August 8, 2016. At the time of Sartin’s arrest, agents recovered the money stolen from Amegy Bank, along with the demand note used and the clothing and mask he wore during the robbery.

On January 30, 2017, Sartin’s roommate and co-defendant, Jason Lynn Hathorn, was sentenced to 78 months in federal prison for assisting Sartin in carrying out the bank robberies.

