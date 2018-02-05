San Antonio girl featured in Super Bowl ad

Photo: Luis Plascencia

Local San Antonian Lillyan Plascencia was featured on one of the most-watched TV events of the year, even if only for a second.

Her family submitted a picture of the girl in the hours leading up to the Super Bowl as part of the #FamilyGreatly campaign by Kraft. The entire 30-second spot was filled with photos and videos submitted by families, but Lillyan's was the first photo in the commercial.

"It cost Kraft Macaroni & Cheese roughly $166,667 for the 1 second they put Lilly on during the Super Bowl," her father Luis Plascencia said. "It's crazy when you put it in that perspective. We were so thankful for the opportunity and Lilly was super excited when she saw the commercial."

You can see the commercial below or by clicking here.

© 2018 KENS-TV