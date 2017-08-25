San Antonio stocks up, gets ready for Harvey

SAN ANTONIO - With tropical storm-force winds expected to hit San Antonio in about 24 hours, now is the time to prepare.

At H-E-B, for the most part, on Thursday we saw some people taking the impending storm in stride, and others getting ready quickly. But as the day wore on and word spread about strengthening Harvey, people were starting to take the approaching storm very seriously.

RJ Dougherty came to the Citgo on Fredericksburg for gas, but not because of Harvey.

"I haven't been paying a whole lot of attention to it. I just saw something on Facebook earlier, kind of watching for flood warnings here in Texas and in Louisiana," Dougherty said.



"No not much they are not worried about it no one is really talking about it," CITGO manager Niyoman said.

H-E-B is talking about it and keeping stores stocked.

"We make sure in our inventory that we are keeping track on everything that we have in our warehouse, and in our stores, that we need and making sure our customers are able to get what they need," Lacey Kotzur, the spokesperson for H-E-B said.



One of those customers is Camilla Vasquez. She survived Katrina in New Orleans in 2005 and isn't taking any chances.

"I'm more or less okay with it but I have a disabled father at home. I'd rather go and get all this stuff before anything happens," she said.



Vasquez has her water, but here are some other supplies you should be gathering right now:

Nonperishable food for 3 to 7 days

a first aid kit, prescription drugs

flashlights

batteries

lanterns and candles

a battery operated weather radio

a fully charged phone

Don't forget about your furry friends. You don't want them to run out of food either.

USAA also has recommendations including buying a separate phone battery charger for extra power and maximizing the usage of your phone, such as a phone tree to notify relatives in case of an emergency and downloading emergency service apps like the Red Cross in case of an emergency.

