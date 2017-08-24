San Antonio, Bexar County under disaster declaration

Twitter

BEXAR, Co.-- Mayor Ron Nirenberg has announced that the city of San Antonio and Bexar County will be under a local disaster declaration.

The announcement was made at a press conference Wednesday at 3 p.m. as Hurricane Harvey builds speed and approaches Texas.

Both Mayor Nirenberg and Judge Nelson Wolff signed the declaration.



.@COSAGOV and @BexarCounty have declared a San Antonio and Bexar County disaster declaration. pic.twitter.com/IfIjYhktub — Bexar County, Texas (@BexarCounty) August 24, 2017

City officials said Hurricane Harvey could be the worst storm to hit the United States since it ‘could be as bad as 98 or worse.'

© 2017 KENS-TV