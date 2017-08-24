San Antonio, Bexar County under disaster declaration

BEXAR, Co.-- Mayor Ron Nirenberg has announced that the city of San Antonio and Bexar County will be under a local disaster declaration.
The announcement was made at a press conference Wednesday at 3 p.m. as Hurricane Harvey builds speed and approaches Texas.
Both Mayor Nirenberg and Judge Nelson Wolff signed the declaration.
City officials said Hurricane Harvey could be the worst storm to hit the United States since it ‘could be as bad as 98 or worse.'
© 2017 KENS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs