Salvation Army in need of two volunteers to aid in Houston

SAN ANTONIO - The Salvation Army is in need of two volunteers to help in Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in Houston.

Salvation Army spokesman Brad Mayhar said these volunteers will play a vital role by distributing food from the mobile feeding unit to people in need. He said the volunteers will relieve other volunteers in Houston. The groups can only work 14 days at a time.

The Salvation Army has been on the leading organizations in the effort to rebuild devastated cities.

"We often tell ourselves, this easily could have been us. We want to help our fellow Texans," said Mayhar. "The Salvation Army has already declared this the biggest feeding operation of the history of the Salvation Army."

Mayhar added with the threat of Hurricane Irma in Florida, the need for volunteers is greater. The organization is getting prepared to deploy resources to the state.

Anyone who is interested in volunteering, you must sign up here.

