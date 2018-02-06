SAISD Teens help community prepare taxes

It's a life skill not many 16 and 17 year olds are too familiar with: preparing taxes.

Business students at Lanier High School are getting ahead of tax season by preparing the community's taxes free of charge.

“In the long run I want to major in taxation, so I have to learn how to do this with other people so I can learn how to do it with big companies,” said one volunteer, Jesus Rodriguez.

The students get certified through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program, or VITA.

VITA director, Alejandra Sanchez, says the community benefits from the program by saving money.

“They don't have to pay $300 to $400, they are able to come over here and do it for free,” she said.

This year, 28 students were certified. They volunteer at different locations across San Antonio and can prepare taxes for those making $60,000 or less, the disabled, or those who don't speak English.

“There's always a quality reviewer, always someone checking their work,” Sanchez said.

This is Rachelle Rangel's first year participating. “I get to help out my community, because I'm able to speak Spanish,” Rangel said.

It's a win-win for the community and for these kids, who are already on their way to the real world.

“I get to walk around school saying, ‘I can do your taxes, and your teacher's taxes,’” Rangel said.

© 2018 KENS-TV