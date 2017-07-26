KENS
SAFD raises more than $50,000 for Deem family through t-shirt sales

Staff , KENS 7:10 PM. CDT July 26, 2017

Thanks to t-shirt sales, the San Antonio Fire Department has raised more than $50,000 for the family of fallen Firefighter Scott Deem.

SAFD posted the news on its Facebook Page Wednesday, along with the following caption:

Scott Deem is remembered as a man who loved his family, loved being a firefighter and loved his Dallas Cowboys. Like many of you, Jason Witten just received his SAFDEEM tshirt. Thanks again to everyone that made this t shirt campaign such a success, raising over $50,000 for Scott's wife and children.


Firefighters were able to raise the funds, that will go to Firefighter Deem's wife and children, by designing and selling a t-shirt marked with the phrase "SAFDEEM." SAFD and Deem's name are blended together on the front of the shirt with a single "D."

"We realized there were a lot of bogus fundraisers, so we wanted to do something official from the SAFD," said Woody Woodward, spokesman for SAFD. 

The 6-year fire department veteran was killed in a fire at the Ingram Square Shopping Center in mid-May. 

If you are interested in purchasing a shirt, visit this website.

