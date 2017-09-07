SAFD: Person jumps from bridge, closes 1604 near Blanco

Major accident on Loop 1604 and Blanco Road closed both directions after someone jumped from a bridge into traffic. (Photo: Juan Espinoza, KENS 5 Eyewitness, KENS)

SAN ANTONIO - Traffic on Loop 1604 was halted in both directions due to accidents that occurred after someone jumped from a bridge into traffic, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The incident occurred around 230 p.m. Thursday on Loop 1604 at Blanco Road.

The Medical Examiner has been called to the scene.

The SAFD did not transport anyone from the scene, but Acadian Ambulance was in the area and may have transported one person.

Both sides of 1604 remained closed for the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as information is released.

© 2017 KENS-TV