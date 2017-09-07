SAFD: Man jumps to death closing Loop 1604 at Blanco Road

Major accident on Loop 1604 and Blanco Road closed both directions after someone jumped from a bridge into traffic. (Photo: Juan Espinoza, KENS 5 Eyewitness, KENS)

Traffic on Loop 1604 was blocked in both directions due to a major accident that occurred after a man jumped off a bridge into traffic, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. Thursday on Loop 1604 at Blanco Road.

The victim is described as a white male in his late 30s.

According to SAPD Officer Doug Greene, the victim walked onto the eastbound lanes of 1604 near Blanco around 1 p.m.

Drivers swerved to avoid the man causing a three-car accident. There were no serious injuries. A male driver was treated for a bloody nose.

The man then ran onto the Blanco Road bridge and jumped onto the westbound lanes below.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officer Greene said it does appear to be a suicide but there is no indication as to why.

The SAFD did not transport anyone from the scene, but Acadian Ambulance was in the area and may have transported one person.

Both sides of 1604 remained closed for the investigation. The eastbound lanes reopened just after 3:45 p.m.

