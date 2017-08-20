SAFD investigating fatal rollover crash on south side

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Fire department is investigating a rollover crash on the south side that killed one man and seriously injured another.

Emergency crews were called to an accident in the 4900 block of South Presa Street around 3 a.m. Police believe the now-deceased driver lost control of the vehicle while traveling at a high speed.

Witnesses reported hearing a very loud impact.

SAFD was forced to use the ‘jaws of life’ to pull the deceased male from the wreck, which took several hours.

A second man, who was identified as in his mid-30s, was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center where he is in stable condition.

SAFD is still investigating what exactly caused the crash.

