One dead in southwest-side house fire

SAN ANTONIO - A man died in a massive house fire on the city's southwest side Thursday morning.

Around 6:30 am Thursday, 13 San Antonio Fire Department units responded to a fire in the 5400 block of Gwenda Lea Street in a subdivision off Old Pearsall Road.

Investigators said two brothers lived at the address. One lived in the mobile home and the other lived in the motorhome next door.

The man living in the motorhome was able to make it outside after hearing cracking noises from the fire.

His 31-year-old brother didn't make it outside and was found dead in his bedroom.

The home was reported as a total loss.

There's no word yet on what caused the fire.

© 2018 KENS-TV