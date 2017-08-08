S.A.C. professor wears protective gear on day 1 of Campus Carry

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio College professor made a statement against Campus Carry with his attire on the first day the policy went into effect.

Campus Carry, or Senate Bill 11, allows the concealed carry of licensed guns on public college campuses in Texas. August 1 marked the start of the policy for community colleges.

A post on a local radio station’s Facebook page shows Professor Charles K. Smith rocking protective war gear on August 1 to teach his Physical Geography class.

The post was shared over 1100 times with hundreds of mixed in opinions in the comments section.

