S.A. resident becomes 'Instant Millionaire' with winning scratch ticket

AUSTIN, TEXAS - San Antonio resident Gilbert A. Centeno Jr. claimed a $1 million prize, according to the Texas Lottery.
The prize was won playing the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game, Instant Millionaire.
The Valero Corner Store #2292, located at 3151 S. W. W. White Road, is eligible for a $10,000 retailer bonus for selling the winning ticket.
It is only the fourth of 40 prizes claimed worth $1 million available in the game.
According to the Texas Lottery, the odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.20, including break-even prizes. Instant Millionaire offers more than $519 million in total prizes.
