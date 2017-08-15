S.A. Neo-Nazi group one of 54 hate groups in Texas, according to 'Hate Map'

THE SOUTHERN POVERTY LAW CENTER (Photo: Porter, Emily)

A map compiled by the Southern Poverty Law Center has singled out hate groups across the nation, grouping them into different types in different areas.

According to their site, SPLC is a public-interest law firm and Civil rights advocacy organization. The site claims they are the premier U.S. non-profit organization monitoring the activities of domestic hate groups and other extremists.

Of the 917 groups detailed throughout the United States and the 55 in Texas, one group was located in San Antonio. The group is an extension of Atomwaffen Division, literally translated to "Atomic Weapons Division." It is a Neo-Nazi group and was established in 2013.

According to the group's site, it is a Revolutionary National Socialist organization centered around political activism and the practice of an autonomous Fascist lifestyle.

The group claims to spread awareness through 'unconventional means' like 'hunting, adventuring, and urban exploring.'

As described on SPLC's website, "Neo-Nazi groups share a hatred for Jews and a love for Adolf Hitler and Nazi Germany. while they also hate other minorities, gays, and lesbians and even sometimes Christians, they perceive "the Jew" as their cardinal enemy."

Neo-Nazi groups are just one of 15 types of groups the SPLC has designated as hate groups and identified on its map. If you would like to see the rest of the map, CLICK HERE.

