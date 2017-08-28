S.A. hospitals stepping up to help hundreds of evacuees

SAN ANTONIO - Among the many evacuees that are currently calling San Antonio home, hundreds are medical patients that were evacuated out of hospitals and now spread across San Antonio hospitals.

About 700 patients have come to some of the many different hospitals all across town and it could just be the beginning.

“It’s awesome that everyone’s put all their differences aside and come together and just it’s just humans helping humans,” NICU nurse Angela Manning said.

It was Thursday when she was notified that she and 13 critically ill babies were being evacuated from their hospital and brought to Methodist Children’s Hospital. One of those babies is Jackson, who is having some difficulty with his lungs. He was born just hours before being evacuated.

“I was scared, I was nervous, kind of in panic mode because we had planned to stay in Corpus,” Denee Francis, Jackson’s mother said.

And it’s the entire San Antonio medical community that’s stepping up.

Acadian Ambulance Service sent about a dozen medics from the Alamo city, down to the coast to help transport people in Harvey’s path. University Health System not only received patients at their hospitals, but about 50 nurses and doctors are also managing medical clinics inside San Antonio shelters filled with evacuees.

Christus Santa Rosa has received about 100 patients so far. From the smallest evacuees like NICU babies, to adults in intensive care. And it could just be the beginning, as Houston continues to struggle with catastrophic flooding.

“It’s far from over, but we have a special responsibility. God put us here and we’re here in a location where the sun is shining, we got a little bit of rain so our plants and things are turning green, so we have to step up and be responsive for this crises,” Dr. Ian Thompson, president of Christus Santa Rosa Hospital said.

Thankfully for Francis, the hospital Jackson came from in Corpus Christi is expected to reopen late Monday evening and they’re hoping to go back to Corpus Tuesday.

However, Francis said the power back at their home is still out.

