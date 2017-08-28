S.A. man using helicopters for rescue mission in Katy

KATY, TEXAS - A San Antonio volunteer is risking his own life along with a team of people including a generous owner of two choppers to possibly pluck victims out of flood waters.

Flying two choppers doesn't come cheap. It's more than a thousand dollars an hour for just one. So he’s raising cash, and quickly, to stay in the skies and save lives.

"We are in route to Katy Texas,” Mike Mihalski said.

When Grace asked him if he considered himself a good Samaritan, he said no.

“I consider myself a Texan,” Mihalski said. “And I think a lot of guys would do the same thing I’m doing."



After seeing the devastation in Houston, he's not sitting on his hands.

The owner of Sons of Liberty Gun Works sprung into action and assembled a large team, including a friend with two private helicopters to deliver supplies to boat crews and rescue victims if need be.

But with pricey fuel costs, more than a thousand dollars an hour to operate? He needs help too.

"These helicopters are expensive to operate,” Mihalski said.

They're also using this thermal imaging equipment that translates body heat into visible light to better locate victims.

He said with the guidance of government agencies, they are heading to Katy first to conduct rescue and resupply missions.

He says time is critical.

“There's a lot of people that are in pretty bad shape out there,” Mihalski said.

So far they’ve raised more than $30,000 with a goal of $50,000.

