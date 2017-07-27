SA Life Academy gives special needs adults a second chance at education

Students at SA Life Academy (Photo: Charlie Cooper, KENS)

SAN ANTONIO - When special needs students age out of the public school system, they often have nowhere else to turn.

When Cindy Boynton's son Drew faced a similar problem after turning 22, she couldn't find a local school that met his needs, so she and her husband created their own.

It's called SA Life Academy. It's a continuing education program for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The curriculum includes academics, liberal arts, health and wellness and community service.



"All of our curriculum has to do with self-help skills, communication, how do you do things in life," Boynton said. "So any skills that we teach here can go on to the job setting too."



Studies show that Bexar County is among the top ten counties in Texas with the largest number of adults with disabilities. SA Life Academy provides a place for them to feel included. With no aging out option at the school, students can remain enrolled for as long as they'd like, until they're ready to find employment.

