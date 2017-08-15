High school athletes, band members tough it out in the heat

SAN ANTONIO - Thousands of high school students across San Antonio are currently in the midst of outdoor activities like band camps and football practice.

So how are students staying safe?

At the brand new Harlan High school, there’s new faces and new equipment, but what’s not new is the South Texas weather.

Eyewitness News was there as the football team was training from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

“First thing we do right off the bat, coach Salas and I talk about the weather, what the temperatures going to be,” said head athletic trainer Scott Laurence. “From that point I start setting up our water cows, I set up emergency ice, emergency water, refill water.”

Laurence said keeping a student from overheating is all about looking for warning signs.

“We look for heat rash right off the bat. You’ll see some of the players, they have red rashes on their forearms, on their necks, sometimes on their faces,” said Laurence.

About 20 miles away and six hours later, the Reagan high school band was pounding the pavement in the hot sun. They were taking water breaks about every 15 minutes.

“Normally I’ll drink about a gallon of water a day,” said senior Marlies Westermann.

“We’ve almost spent more time on the sidelines than we have rehearsing the last hour because we have to get work done, but we have to keep kids safe,” said band director Dan Morrison.

And while there’s plenty of water on hand coaches, band directors and trainers will all tell you it’s critical the students take care of their bodies outside of practice as well.

© 2017 KENS-TV