SA Firefighter Brad Phipps heading home

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Firefighter Brad Phipps was released from the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

Phipps has been at San Antonio Military Medical Center after sustaining multiple injuries in a shopping center fire that took the life of fellow firefighter Scott Deem in May.

According to the SAFD, Phipps will be able to continue his recovery and therapy process from the comfort of his home.

Statement from SAFD Chief Hood:

“On behalf of the entire SAFD family, we are overjoyed at the news that our beloved brother Brad is heading home today. This milestone is not only a testament to the spirit of a fighter that Brad embodies, but also to the exceptional medical care he received while at the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research Burn Center and the San Antonio Military Medical Center. The doctors and staff at these facilities truly are miracle workers; we as a community thank them for their dedication and commitment. Please join me in continuing to pray for Brad’s healing and recovery as he moves forward in this process.”

Statement from Brad Phipps:

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the people of San Antonio for their amazing generosity and continued prayers. I am very happy to be able to go home to my family to continue my recovery. The love and support shown towards myself, Tina, and our boys by my fire family with the SAFD and District 2 Fire & Rescue has been overwhelming. They truly are family in every sense of the word.”

