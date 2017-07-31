SA-area Panera locations hiring over 40 drivers for delivery service

SAN ANTONIO – Multiple Panera locations across San Antonio will soon be rolling out a new delivery service.
Panera is currently hiring 42 San Antonio drivers for this service which means you’ll soon be able to get Panera delivered to your home or office.
The delivery service will be available within an eight-minute drive of a Panera and deliveries will be available between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week, according to Panera. You will be able to order off the entire lunch and dinner menu. Your order must be a minimum of $5 and there is a $3 delivery service fee.
Panera hopes the delivery service will roll out nationwide in 2018.
According to Panera’s job site, requirements to become a Panera delivery driver are below:
- Valid driver’s license and clean driver’s record
- Proof of insurance
- Excellent customer service skills – polite, courteous and respectful
- Superior verbal communication skills
- Able to work a flexible schedule with early start times
- Maintain a professional appearance
- Minimum age – 18 years of age
- Must be positive, friendly, and passionate about making our guests happy
- Must be energetic, and enjoy a fast-paced environment
- Must understand and practice basic food safety
For more information on the position and to view other opportunities at Panera, you can visit https://jobs.panerabread.com/.
