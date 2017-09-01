Roofer accused of collecting over $5K for repairs never done

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio man is accused of collecting thousands of dollars for roof repairs but never doing the job.
Rollie Brian Keith is charged with theft when investigators said in March, a woman paid Keith more than $5,200 for the repairs.
The work never even started and none of the materials were ever bought.
The woman told investigators Keith also stopped taking her calls.
