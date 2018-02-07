Rodeo Ready: Simple SA rodeo map for the kids

Rodeo ready Kids

SAN ANTONIO-The most exciting days in February are a calendar turn away from occurring in the Alamo City. Thousands are ready for the official kick off the 2018 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.

The 18 days of competition, entertainment and food are family filled days. In fact, events for the kids grow each year.

"Each year we try to differentiate the experience kids will have out here," Lauren Sides said.

Sides is a spokeswoman for the rodeo. She said planning for rodeo kids can be challenging.

"With kids, it's hard because you never know what you're going to be doing at every point and time," Sides said.

Rodeo officials provided three steps to navigate your child's stock show and rodeo experience:

Download the San Antonio Rodeo App

Arrive early

Buy a season ground pass

According to Sides, the ground pass is $20 for 18 days of events. She said it is a great buy considering the plethora of choices for kids on the rodeo grounds.

A butterfly encounter with hundreds of butterflies swarming in one location is a new attraction. Kids can also see the eye catching acrobatics of The Chicago Boyz, XPOGO and the Pompeyo Family Dog Show.

