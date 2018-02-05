Rodeo ready: Simple road map for the San Antonio Rodeo

SAN ANTONIO-There is a flurry of activity at the AT&T Center and the Freeman Coliseum to prepare for the official kick off of the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Thursday.

The first rodeo was held nearly 68 years ago. The event has grown exponentially since that time. Rodeo officials laid out a three step plan to make things easier to navigate.

Download the San Antonio Rodeo App

Come Early/Leave late

Bring friends/loved ones

Rodeo volunteer Mike Osteen said their app lays out all the activities of the day, provides valuable updates and keeps a rodeo goer in the know.

Reviews of the app from 2016 were not good. One person said while they love the rodeo this app was enough to ruin the experience. Another critic claimed everything worked on the app but the scheduling---arguably the most important part.

Rodeo spokeswoman Lauren Sides said they've made upgrades since then. She said the app is a great way to navigate the rodeo.

"Another good tip is (to) check out the (rodeo) website," Osteen said."There's constantly specials and promos that people can take advantage of."

