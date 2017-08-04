Riddle solved: It's a statement, not a riddle

A Facebook post is driving social media users crazy!

Posted by Lacey Read, the perceived riddle seems prompt Facebookers to think of words that fit the stated criteria.

But if you count the numbers of letters in 'What', 'Sometimes', and 'Never' you'll realize that it's a statement and not a riddle.

What - has four letters

Sometimes - has nine letters

Never - has five letters

You're welcome.

