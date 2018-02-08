Report: Danny Green, first round pick may be traded to Clippers

Spurs guard Green, talking to the media after practice Thursday, made the second-unit of the NBA All-Defensive Team last season, when he started in each of his 68 appearances. (Photo: David Flores / Kens5.com, KENS)

SAN ANTONIO - Danny Green may get traded to the Los Angeles Clippers, along with a first-round pick.

The Score reports that 'league sources' tell New York Times Sports reporter Marc Stein that the trade would be in exchange for Clippers shooting guard Avery Bradley.

Danny Green and a first-round pick for Avery Bradley is one potential trade construction that the Spurs and Clippers have discussed, league sources say — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 8, 2018

KENS 5's Joe Reinagel weighed in on the rumor.

"Depends on if Pop thinks Avery Bradley is better for the rest of the year than Green. Both players contract expire at the end of the year, so both could leave, so is Bradley better than Green? That's what Pop has to decide. Sure, I can see the Spurrs parting ways with Green, I just don't think Bradley makes sense, but we will see," Reinagel said.

