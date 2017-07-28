Renter stuck with bill for damage done by crooks

SAN ANTONIO - Read the fine print.

It's a lesson a local man learned the hard way when he tried to have repairs done after crooks tried to break into his home.

Grant Dupoux has security cameras around his rental home in northeast San Antonio.

They were rolling last week when two people tried to break in.

"And then I started going through some of the videos and saw they had a crow bar and they were trying to open a window and trying to open the door," Dupoux said.

The vandals stuck around for about 20 minutes before realizing they were on camera.

"They're talking and then he happens to look up for some reason and he sees the little infrared light, you can see his eyes are staring right at the infrared light," Dupoux said.

Fortunately, nothing was taken, but the vandals got away.

Grant surveyed the damage and was surprised by his property manager's response when he reported it.

"Well any damage to doors and windows is the responsibility of the tenant. I was a little caught off guard," Dupoux said.

More surprising, Grant's renter's insurance doesn't cover door or window damage, that's something only the homeowner can have covered.

In Grant's lease, which is a standard agreement, in the fine print it says the tenant has to pay for any door or window damage.

So any repairs will have to come out of Grant's pocket.

"The only individual that's offered that coverage is the property owner and Texas allows the property owner to transfer that liability to the tenant and the tenant has no way to be insured against it," Dupoux said.

A spokesperson with The Texas Department of Insurance tells me Grant, and anyone else in a situation like this can contact their consumer help line to file a complaint or seek assistance.

The number is 1-800-252-3439. You can also click here for more information.

